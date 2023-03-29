'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams on India visit, says 'losing my mind a little bit'

Losing my mind a little: Maisie Williams on India visit

In a brief video, Williams excitedly said she couldn't believe she was in Mumbai

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Mar 29 2023, 17:37 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2023, 17:37 ist
Video screengrab. 'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams on India visit. Credit: PTI Photo

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams is in India on a professional visit.

The actor, who became famous world over for her role of Arya Stark in the HBO's epic fantasy series, took to her Instagram Stories to share the update with her fans and followers about her trip to Mumbai on Wednesday.

Read | Season 2 of 'House of the Dragon' to be shorter as HBO looking forward to season 3

In a brief video, Williams excitedly said she couldn't believe she was in Mumbai.

"I just got to Mumbai, and I am losing my mind a little bit," she said.

The 25-year-old actor is in the country for fashion brand Dior's Fall '23 show on Thursday.

In the clip, Williams also showed fans around her hotel room which was decked up with flowers and gifts. She also posted a mirror selfie sitting in the bathtub.

The actor rose to international prominence after starring as the strong-headed warrior Arya Stark in "Game of Thrones" on which she started working when she was 12.

