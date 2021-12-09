Genelia returns to acting with Marathi movie 'Ved'

Genelia returns to acting with Riteish Deshmukh's maiden directorial venture 'Ved'

His is Genelia's first Marathi movie

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Dec 09 2021, 16:57 ist
  • updated: Dec 09 2021, 17:18 ist
Genelia is married to Riteish Deshmukh. Credit: IANS Photo

Actor Riteish Deshmukh set to make his directorial debut with the Marathi film Ved, which also marks Genelia Deshmukh's return to acting after a decade.

Riteish took to Instagram on Wednesday and announced that he will be taking a leap and standing behind the camera for the first time.

"After being in front of the camera for 20 years, I take a big leap to stand behind it for the first time."

"As I direct my first marathi film, I humbly ask you all for your good wishes and blessings. Be a part of this journey, be a part of this madness. 'Ved' (Madness)," he wrote alongside the poster of the film.

Genelia too shared the same poster and captioned it: "My First Marathi Film. And Back to the Movies - Finally. Directed by @riteishdA A Dream come true."

Details related to the plot are still under wraps.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Riteish Deshmukh
marathi cinema
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Final moments of IAF chopper carrying CDS Rawat that crashed

Final moments of IAF chopper carrying CDS Rawat that crashed

Black flags in demand at Assam-Nagaland border

Black flags in demand at Assam-Nagaland border

No. of jailed scribes at global high in 2021: Report

No. of jailed scribes at global high in 2021: Report

KGF Chapter 2 vs Laal Singh Chaddha: 2022 set for clash

KGF Chapter 2 vs Laal Singh Chaddha: 2022 set for clash

 