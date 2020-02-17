Happy birthday Sivakarthikeyan: Kollywood stars wish SK on his special day

Several Kollywood stars took to twitter and wished Sivakarthikeyan on his birthday today (February 17, 2020). His close friend and Kolaveri Di composer Anirudh Ravichander asked the 'Box Office King' to continue striving for success and said 'we love you for who you are'



"Happy birthday my cutie @Siva_Kartikeyan ! We all love you for who you are :) Onwards and upwards always," he added.

The 'Young Rockstar' and Sivakarthikeyan have collaborated for popular films such as 3, Kaaki Sattai and Velaikkaran and proved their mettle.



Here are some other tweets wishing SK on his birthday.

Happiest birthday SK . Stay blessed always . @Siva_Kartikeyan 💛 — Hansika (@ihansika) February 17, 2020

Happy birthday to this amazing human being, the most kind hearted, My Rockstar Nanban 💝 🤩💐 @Siva_Kartikeyan you're the brightest light ✨ in all our lives ✨ #friendslikefamily #HappyBirthdaySivakarthikeyan #HappyBirthdaySK #HBDSivaKarthikeyan pic.twitter.com/Oj6VBZdyWd — Joy Crizildaa (@joy_stylist) February 17, 2020

Happy birthday My dear Nanbaa 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍 wishing u all happiness and success with lots of love 💓😍😍#HappyBirthdaySivakarthikeyan ❤️🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/OezFIHX2OZ — Arunraja Kamaraj (@Arunrajakamaraj) February 16, 2020



On the professional side of things, Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in Hero, which hit screens on December 20, 2019 and proved to be a commercial failure. The superhero movie featured Hello actress Kalyani Priyadarshan as the leading lady and marked her Kollywood debut. The cast also included Arjun Sarja and Bollywood actor Abhay Deol. With the setback in the past, SK is working on the sci-fi film Ayalaan, directed by R Ravikumar. The film marks his first collaboration with NGK actress Rakul Preet Singh and this has grabbed plenty of attention. The film has an impressive supporting cast that includes Isha Koppikar, Yogi Babu and Bollywood actor Sharad Kelkar.



Sivakarthikeyan will also be seen in Doctor, which has been directed by Nelson of Kolamaavu Kokila fame. Its crew includes Anirudh, cinematographer K Vijay Karthik and editor Nirmal.



All in all, his fans have plenty to look forward to.