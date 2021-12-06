Here's what Kartik Aaryan has to say about his exit from 'Dostana 2'

Actor Kartik Aaryan was to star in the Karan Johar-backed Dostana 2, a 'spiritual successor' to the 2008 release Dostana, but that didn't; happen. The heartthrob and the makers parted ways in April due to 'professional circumstances', which created a great deal of buzz among fans. Several websites reported that there were differences between the two but neither side commented on the matter.

During the recently-held Agenda AajTak 2021, Kartik was asked a question about his controversial exit from the biggie. While fans expected the outspoken star to shed light on the matter, he refrained from commenting on the film. The Pati Patni Aur Woh hero, however, spoke about his professional journey and said that he does not belong to any camp. He added that he has found success because of his talent and is proud of the fact that he's bagged projects on merit alone.

Kartik, who hails from Gwalior, began his Bollywood career with the 2011 release Pyaar Ka Punchnama, which emerged as a big hit at the box office. He failed to make an impact with Akaash Vani and Kaanchi but eventually bounced back with Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2. Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety too did pretty well at the box office. He consolidated his standing with Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Many expected Love Aaj Kal to be a game-changer for him but it didn't live up to expectations. The star was last seen in Dhamaka, which emerged as a 'digital blockbuster' despite receiving mixed reviews. He is working on the eagerly-awaited Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, a 'spiritual successor' to the Akshay Kumar-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa. It stars Kiara Advani as the leading lady and is her first film with the young star. Kartik will be seen alongside Kriti Sanon in Shehzada, a remake of the Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo.

Dostana 2, meanwhile, is on hold as the makers are yet to finalise Kartik's replacement. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor and TV actor Laksh Lalwani.