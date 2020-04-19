Hugh Jackman not interested in playing Wolverine again

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman says he won't return as Wolverine in any of the future X-Men films. Jackman, who tasted international stardom as Wolverine in his first Hollywood movie, admitted he departed the franchise at the right time.

He added that he is looking forward to some other actor take up the character of the adamantium-clawed mutant in a potential new take.

"It was the right time for me to leave the party – not just for me, but for the character. Somebody else will pick it up and run with it. It's too good of a character not to," Jackman told The Daily Beast.

The actor played Wolverine in the X-Men film series from 2000 to 2018, for which he holds the Guinness World Record for "longest career as a live-action Marvel superhero". His last turn as the mutant was Logan, the 2017 sequel to The Wolverine.

The 51-year-old star said though a comeback sounds good, he would rather not return.

"It's kind of like, you're on your way home and your friend rings you and goes, 'Oh, dude, a new DJ just came on and the music is awesome, are you going to come back?'

"And you say, 'Sounds good but… no.' They're fine with someone else," he said.