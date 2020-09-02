Hyderabad court restrains Netflix from airing 'Bad Boy Billionaires: India' after Ramalinga Raju objects

A civil court in Hyderabad has passed interim orders stopping Netflix from airing a documentary series “Bad Boy Billionaires: India” which is allegedly based on the controversial business activities of Vijay Mallya, Ramalinga Raju, Subrata Roy and Nirav Modi.

The restraining orders were passed based on a petition by B Ramalinga Raju, the founder of Satyam Computer Services, who was convicted in 2015 in the case of Rs 7,000 crore accounting fraud at the IT major that came to light in January 2009.

“As per the injunction orders, Netflix cannot air the series till 21 September,” A Venkatesh, the advocate representing Raju, told DH.

The series was to be available on the OTT platform from 2 September.

“Bad Boy Billionaires: India – This investigative docu-series explores the greed, fraud and corruption that built up, and ultimately brought down India’s most infamous tycoons,” Netflix says in its promotions.

The Hyderabad court has on Tuesday issued notices to Netflix, and nodal officer of the ministry of electronics and IT, Government of India while posting the matter for further hearing on 18 November.

Raju’s petition before the court was that the series will infringe on his rights of privacy, fair trial while tarnishing his image.

A court in Hyderabad had, in April 2015, sentenced Raju and key functionaries of Satyam to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in the massive scam lawsuit. Raju and nine others were granted bail in May 2015.