Identical twin brothers marry identical twin sisters, and now they are expecting together

William Shakespeare's Hamlet was right when he said that there are more things in heaven and earth than are dreamt of in philosophy. This particular incident would have been certainly hard for Horatio, or any of us to imagine, and can very well go down as the perfect example of 'match made in heaven' in the future. Identical twin sisters Brittany and Briana Deane Salyers married identical twin brothers Josh and Jeremy Salyers, and in a recent Instagram post, both the women revealed they are now expecting. The post adds that the children will “not only be cousins but full genetic siblings and quaternary siblings!”

The Salyers chose the iconic Baywatch theme of their photography session and posed in matching outfits. The red-swimsuit clad women had the words ‘Baby watch’ imprinted in white, while the men sported coastguard outfits.

The caption reads, “Guess what!!?? We are thrilled and grateful to experience overlapping pregnancies and to share this news with you all! Our children will not only be cousins, but full genetic siblings and quaternary multiples! Can't wait to meet them and for them to meet each other!”

The twin couples have experienced various milestones together in life, from completing their graduation to getting married and live under the same roof. And now, they are going to experience one of the most joyous moments of their lives. That too, together as always.