'Into the Wild': Akshay Kumar’s adventure time at Bandipur

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and Bear Grylls team left Bandipur forest, after completing the shoot for the TV episode ‘Into the Wild with Bear Grylls’, in the district, on Thursday evening.

Akshay Kumar, who reached Bandipur on Wednesday stayed overnight at Serai Resort and took part in the shooting on Thursday. The Forest department had given permission to shoot from 8 am to 2 pm. The crew completed the shooting by 1 pm. Akshay Kumar had lunch at Serai and returned to Mysuru. Bear Grylls and team also returned in the helicopter at 3 pm.

Interacting with the Forest department personnel, Akshay said, "If forest is alive; humans are alive".

Speaking to DH, one of the forest guards, who accompanied the team said, the crew shot at Moolehole, Rampura and Kalkere region. Akshay expressed happiness to be a part of the team and visit Bandipur. Akshay, with the help of a rope, got into the chest-deep water near Rampura elephant camp at Kalkere. He also interacted with Grylls, for the show.

Superstar Rajinikanth had participated in the shoot for the same programme on Tuesday, at Bandipur.