Is Suriya’s 'Ayan' getting a sequel? Director KV Anand reacts

A few websites had recently reported that director KV Anand is all set to make a sequel to his 2009 release Ayan and this created a fair deal of buzz among fans. The KO helmer has now, reacted to the speculation had made it near that he is not working on the project.

Ayan, featuring Suriya and Baahubali actress Tamannaah in the lead, revolved around the exploits of a young man who is associated with a gang run by his mentor. The film, produced by M Saravanan and MS Guhan, received rave reviews from the target audience and emerged as a runaway hit. The cast included Prabhu, Akashdeep Sighal, Jagan and Karunas.

Coming back to KV Anand, his last directorial venture Kaappaan hit screens last year and received a mixed response from the audience. The film, reuniting him with Suriya, was a political-thriller and had a layered narrative. The cast of the film included Mohanlal, Sayyeshaa and Arya. He has been working on scripts amid the coronavirus lockdown and is likely to finalise his next when things return to normal.

On the other hand, Suriya is awaiting the release of Soorarai Pottru, which marks his first collaboration with Saala Khadoos director Sudha Kongara. A few scenes of the movie have been shot inside a an actual aircraft and this is one of its big highlights. The biggie has been dubbed in Telugu as Aakaasam Nee Haddhu Ra and has the potential to do well at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. Soorarai Pottru stars Aparna Balamurali as the leading lady and is biggest film of her career. One is likely to get clarity on the release once the COVID-19 situation improves.

Meanwhile, his latest production venture PonMagal Vandhal was released directly on Amazon Prime Video on May 29 and clicked with the target audience.

