It adds to the pressure: Kriti Sanon reacts to being called 'female Aamir Khan'

Actor Kriti Sanon, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2014 Heropanti, has carved a niche for herself in Hindi cinema with her bold career decisions. The star garnered attention with her work in Mimi, a light-hearted film on surrogacy. She acted alongside Rajkummar Rao in Hum Do Humare Do, which revolved around what happens when the protagonist is forced to 'adopt' parents to marry his girlfriend. These unconventional choices have encouraged a section of the audience to compare her to Aamir Khan, the star of socially-relevant movies such as Taare Zameen Par and PK.

Speaking at the India Today Conclave 2021, Bollywood's 'Param Sundari' said that she doesn't want to be compared to Aamir Khan as such things will add to the pressure. She, however, added that she likes it when her work is appreciated.

"I cannot touch Aamir Khan sir, but yes, it feels satisfying when people watch my work," added the star.

Kriti, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front. She will be seen opposite Prabhas in the Om Raut-helmed Adipurush, slated to hit the screens next year. It is an adaptation of the Ramayana and features the Baahubali hero as Lord Ram. The cast includes Saif Ali Khan, who plays Ravan, and Sunny Singh. She also has Shehzada, a remake of the Telugu blockbuster Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The action-comedy stars Kartik Aaryan in the titular role and is likely to cater to an urban audience.

Aamir, on the other hand, was last seen in the much-hyped Thugs of Hindostan, which bombed at the box office. He is awaiting the release of Laal Singh Chaddha, an adaptation of Forrest Gump. The comedy drama has a stellar cast that includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya. Laal Singh Chaddha will lock horns with the Yash-starer KGF Chapter 2 on April 14.