It was tough to perform in front of Amitabh Bachchan: Rakul Preet Singh on 'Runway 34'

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • May 01 2022, 14:38 ist
  • updated: May 01 2022, 14:52 ist
Actor Rakul Preet Singh. Credit: IANS Photo

Actor Rakul Preet Singh, who has received praise for her work in the recently-released Ajay Devgn directorial Runway 34, has spoken about the challenges that she encountered during the filming of the project where she had to act and emote in front of a towering personality like Amitabh Bachchan.

Elaborating on the same, she said: "Most challenging part was to perform the courtroom scene with Mr. Bachchan. I had to show the tension and vulnerability without showing any retaliation or dialogues at the beginning. The fear, vulnerability, loyalty towards the company and dilemma of the character along with the tension and panic created by Mr. Bachchan's character had to be shown through the eyes as the character was not allowed to speak."

But, it was a blessing for her to have acted in front of the 'Megastar' as it enhanced her performance in the film as well.

"I feel when you have a strong actor like him performing in front of you, your performance elevates too as you can feed on his energy and focus on giving your best," Rakul concluded.

