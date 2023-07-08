Jennifer Garner to return as Elektra in 'Deadpool 3'

Hollywood star Jennifer Garner will be reprising her anti-hero assassin Elektra in the upcoming Deadpool 3 movie.

Deadpool 3 features Ryan Reynolds as the titular foul-mouthed anti-hero and marks Hugh Jackman's return as fan-favourite Wolverine.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Marvel Studios production is currently shooting.

Shawn Levy, who has collaborated with Reynolds on Free Guy and The Adam Project, is directing the upcoming movie which marks the anti-hero's entry in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) after 20th Century Fox's merger with Disney.

The film is penned by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who also wrote the previous two installments.

Garner first essayed the role of Elektra in 2003's Daredevil film, which starred her former husband Ben Affleck as the titular superhero. She returned for 2005 spin-off movie Elektra, but the film was a box office debacle.

Deadpool 3 is produced by Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige, Levy and Reynolds. The film will hit the theatres in May 3, 2024.