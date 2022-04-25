'Jersey' box office collection 3 days: Shahid Kapoor's movie has a mediocre first weekend

Actor Shahid Kapoor's latest movie Jersey, which hit the screens on April 22, has ended its first weekend on a decent note. The film's three-day collection at the domestic box office stands at Rs 16 crore (net), according to initial estimates. The film raked in an ordinary Rs 4 crore on day 1, opening better than films such as Satyameva Jayate 2 and Jhund. It witnessed good growth on its first Saturday, pulling in Rs 6 crore. While many felt that the positive word of mouth would help it grow further on Sunday, the reality proved to be quite different as it stayed flat.

Jersey wasn't able to get off to a flying start as it wasn't promoted as aggressively as expected. The underwhelming soundtrack further diluted its prospects. The film didn't find many takers in mass centres due to the the pan-India movie KGF Chapter 2, which is putting up solid numbers even in its second week. Jersey fared well in select metros but it wasn't enough to make up for its lacklustre performance in other markers.

The sports drama has received rave reviews with critics lauding Shahid's performance and the emotional storyline. The positive word of mouth, however, did not translate to big box office numbers. Jersey's fate will now depend on its performance today. It needs to match its day 1 performance in order to have any chances of ending the first week on a decent note. It will, either way, face competition from the Eid releases Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 when they arrive in theatres this Friday.

Jersey, a remake of the Nani-led Telugu movie of the same name, is an emotional drama that revolves around a talented cricketer who quits the game only to stage a comeback. It stars Mrunal Thakur, best known for her work in Toofaan and Dhamaka, as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with Haider actor