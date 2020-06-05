Jr NTR to team up with Prashanth Neel for a movie? Here’s an update

A few websites had recently reported that noted director Prashanth Neel would soon be teaming up with Jr NTR for an ambitious movie backed by Mythiri Movie Makers and this has piqued curiosity. The production house has, now, subtly reacted to the rumours. While wishing the KGF helmer on his birthday, the banner said that everyone wants to see him in a ‘radiation suit’ soon. Many feel this indicated that the Prashanth Neel-Tarak movie is titled ‘Radiation’ and has a unique theme.

Either way, one is likely to get clarity on this only after the director wraps up the pan-India biggie KGF Chapter 2 that features Yash in the lead. The film, a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster KGF, is an actioner and will hit the screens once the coronavirus situation improves. The biggie has a strong cast that includes Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt and Srinidhi Shetty.

Coming back to Jr NTR, he was last seen in the Trivikram Srinivas-helmed Aravinda Sametha that did well at the box office. The action-drama marked his first collaboration with Pooja Hegde and this proved to be its big highlight. The cast included Eeshaa Rebba, Jagapathi Babu, Bollywood actress Supriya Pathak and Naga Babu. He will be resuming work on the eagerly-awaited Rise Roar Revolt (RRR) once things return to normal. The SS Rajamouli-directed magnum opus features Ram Charan as the parallel lead and this has piqued curiosity.

The cast of the biggie includes Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris, Ajay Devgn and Visaranai actor Samuthirakani. RRR revolves around the fictional exploits of two real freedom fighters and has patriotic undertones. The movie is slated to arrive in theatres on January 8, 2021 but this might not happen due the COVID-19 situation.

Jr NTR is also slated to collaborate with Trivikram Srinivas for NTR 30. One is likely to get clarity on the film in the coming days.