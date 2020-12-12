Julia Roberts to lead Apple series 'The Last Thing He Told Me'

Hollywood star Julia Robert has set the Apple series "The Last Thing He Told Me" as her next acting project.

The actor, who previously fronted Amazon's "Homecoming" season one, will also produce the show, which is based on an upcoming novel by author Laura Dave.

"The Last Thing He Told Me" will follow a woman (Roberts) who forms an unexpected relationship with her teenage stepdaughter while searching for the truth behind her husband's disappearance.

The novel is set to be published by Simon & Schuster in May 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Dave will adapt alongside her husband Josh Singer, known for working on movies such as "Spotlight" and "First Man".

The series hails from Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine and Disney's 20th Television.

Roberts will serve as executive producer along with Dave and Singer, Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter, and Red Om Films' Roberts, Marisa Yeres Gill and Lisa Gillan.