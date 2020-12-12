Julia to lead Apple show 'The Last Thing He Told Me'

Julia Roberts to lead Apple series 'The Last Thing He Told Me'

AFP
AFP, Los Angeles,
  • Dec 12 2020, 15:15 ist
  • updated: Dec 12 2020, 15:15 ist

Hollywood star Julia Robert has set the Apple series "The Last Thing He Told Me" as her next acting project.

The actor, who previously fronted Amazon's "Homecoming" season one, will also produce the show, which is based on an upcoming novel by author Laura Dave.

"The Last Thing He Told Me" will follow a woman (Roberts) who forms an unexpected relationship with her teenage stepdaughter while searching for the truth behind her husband's disappearance.

The novel is set to be published by Simon & Schuster in May 2021, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Dave will adapt alongside her husband Josh Singer, known for working on movies such as "Spotlight" and "First Man".

The series hails from Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine and Disney's 20th Television.

Roberts will serve as executive producer along with Dave and Singer, Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter, and Red Om Films' Roberts, Marisa Yeres Gill and Lisa Gillan.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hollywood
Julia Roberts
Apple

What's Brewing

'Zodiac Killer' message decoded after over 50 years

'Zodiac Killer' message decoded after over 50 years

Happy birthday Rajinikanth: The pride of Indian cinema

Happy birthday Rajinikanth: The pride of Indian cinema

Snow leopards the latest cats to test Covid-19 positive

Snow leopards the latest cats to test Covid-19 positive

Should on-field referee's influence over VAR be curbed?

Should on-field referee's influence over VAR be curbed?

 