'Kaali' comes under fire: A list of films that touched a nerve

The controversial Kaali documentary poster where a woman dressed as Goddess Kaali can be seen smoking has sparked a lot of agitation among Indians. The director, Leena Manimekalai faced severe backlash and soon a hashtag, #ArrestLeenaManimekalai started to trend on Twitter. India has urged Canada to remove the poster of the filmmaker Leena Manimekalai’s performance documentary Kaali from the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto in the North American nation.

While the debate about the fine line between being offensive and exploring one's creative freedom is a never ending one, this documentary reminds us of some of the Indian films that touched a nerve. Here are some of them:-

1) S Durga

Originally named as Sexy Durga, this Malayalam feature film is about a migrant labourer named Durga who runs away with a Kerala localite. Given the fact that Durga is also the name of a largely worshipped Indian Goddess, the filmmaker had to change the name to S Durga.

2) Padmaavat

The row over the name change of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film from Padmavati to Padmaavat is too controversial to ever be forgotten. The film was criticised by Rajput communities because they felt that the it casts a bad light on their beloved Rajput Queen- Padmavati. The actress, Deepika Padukone, who played the role of queen Padmavati received death threats as well. Finally, the film was released only after Bhansali adhered to the name change order of the censor board.

3) Lipstick Under My Burkha

Alankrita Shrivastava, the director of Lipstick Under My Burkha, received a letter from the Central Board of Film Certification criticising the film for being "a bit sensitive touch about one particular section of the society".

4) Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

Initially named as Ramleela followed by Ram-Leela, further renamed to Goliyon ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, this Sanjay Leela Bhansali film faced scrutiny over its name. Bhansali's take on Romeo Juliet faced backlash due to the fact that the name of the movie suggests the story of Lord Rama instead of a love story. While the name of the characters are 'Ram' and 'Leela', and the film has got nothing to do with religious folklore, Bhansali had to alter the name to get the film released.

5) Laxmii

Adding the suffix 'bomb' to the popular Indian Goddess Lakshmi didn't go well with digestable for a lot of Hindu groups. Initially, the name of the film was Laxmmi Bomb. Even though the spelling was not similar to the Hindu Goddess of wealth and fortune, film maker Lawrence Raghavendra and Balakrishnan Thevar had to change the name to Laxmii to avoid controversy.

6) Fire

Fire, Deepa Mehta's film on lesbian love story, set to release in the year 1994 was not only banned by the censor board but the lead actors of the film also recieved several death threats. Along with the censor board, the movie did not sit well with some right wing political parties for promoting anti-Hindu beliefs.