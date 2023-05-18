Kandahar: Ali Fazal's rugged look raises anticipation

When it comes to representing Indian actors globally, Ali Fazal's name is one of the firsts to pop up in our minds.

Ali Faizal will now be starring in a high-budget mega-action spy thriller film, Kandahar.

Ali took to Twitter recently to share the first-look where he could be seen sporting a rugged look in front of a dirt bike in the middle of a desert.

A pulse pounding action hitting the theatres in north america 26th May. My film is all set to release . KANDAHAR some serious dirt biking went down here in the deserts. Stay tuned !!!

In the movie, Ali will be seen alongside one of Hollywood's biggest action stars, Gerard Butler and the movie is all set for release in the US on May 26. The film was shot extensively in the Al Ula region of Saudi Arabia.

Ali has had many firsts in the West including being the first Indian actor to have a lead titular role in a Hollywood film with the 2017 movie Victoria and Abdul with the legendary Dame Judi Dench.

The actor is now starring as one of the leads in the action caper film by director Ric Roman Waugh who has to his credit films including Angel Has Fallen and Greenland.