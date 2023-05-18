Kandahar: Ali Fazal's rugged look raises anticipation

Kandahar: Ali Fazal's rugged look raises anticipation

Ali will be seen alongside one of Hollywood's biggest action stars, Gerard Butler and the movie is all set for a release on May 26 in the US

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 18 2023, 11:48 ist
  • updated: May 18 2023, 15:00 ist
Ali Fazal in a still from the Hollywood movie Kandahar. Credit: Twitter/@alifazal9

When it comes to representing Indian actors globally, Ali Fazal's name is one of the firsts to pop up in our minds.  

Ali Faizal will now be starring in a high-budget mega-action spy thriller film, Kandahar.

Ali took to Twitter recently to share the first-look where he could be seen sporting a rugged look in front of a dirt bike in the middle of a desert.

In the movie, Ali will be seen alongside one of Hollywood's biggest action stars, Gerard Butler and the movie is all set for release in the US on May 26. The film was shot extensively in the Al Ula region of Saudi Arabia.

Also Read | Marvel Studios pushes 'Blade' production due to writers strike

Ali has had many firsts in the West including being the first Indian actor to have a lead titular role in a Hollywood film with the 2017 movie Victoria and Abdul with the legendary Dame Judi Dench.

The actor is now starring as one of the leads in the action caper film by director Ric Roman Waugh who has to his credit films including Angel Has Fallen and Greenland.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Entertainment News
Entertainment
Hollywood
Ali Fazal

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tigress gives birth to four cubs in Maharashtra's NNTR

Tigress gives birth to four cubs in Maharashtra's NNTR

Adult friendships help baboons conquer childhood trauma

Adult friendships help baboons conquer childhood trauma

Earth-sized planet gripped by widespread volcanism

Earth-sized planet gripped by widespread volcanism

Four kids found alive in Amazon after plane crash

Four kids found alive in Amazon after plane crash

Oldest near-complete Hebrew Bible sells for $38 mn

Oldest near-complete Hebrew Bible sells for $38 mn

What Musk's Twitter 'purge' would mean for dead users

What Musk's Twitter 'purge' would mean for dead users

 