Marvel Studios pushes 'Blade' production due to writers strike

Marvel Studios' much-anticipated Blade movie, starring two-time Oscar winner Mahershala Ali, is facing delays in its production due to the ongoing Writers Guild Association (WGA) strike.

Members of the WGA went on strike early this week demanding better wages, higher minimum pay, more writers per show, and shorter exclusive contracts among other things.

According to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, pre-production on the Blade movie was temporally shut down due to the writers strike leading to delays in film's shoot.

The movie, to be directed by Yann Demange, also features Mia Goth.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is producing the project which is based on the original Marvel Comics characters.

True Detective scribe Nic Pizzolatto recently boarded Blade movie to work on a draft of the script by Emmy nominee Michael Starrbury.

Blade centres on the iconic comic book vampire slayer. He is half-mortal, half-immortal, trying to free the world from vampires as a way of avenging his mother, who was killed by a vampire as she gave birth to him.