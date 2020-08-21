Kangana Ranaut joins Twitter, says the Sushant Singh Rajput case showed her the power of social media

There’s no denying the fact that Kangana Ranaut is one of the most popular and outspoken actresses in the Hindi film industry. The powerhouse performer enjoys an impressive fan following due to her strong screen presence, bold nature and intelligent selection of roles. She has starred in quite a few commercially successful movies, proving her mettle. Bollywood’s ‘Queen’, on Friday (August 21), joined Twitter much to the delight of a section of the audience.

This is for my twitter family 🥰🙏 pic.twitter.com/KGdJPPWrQ1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 21, 2020

The Gangster star; posted a video message, highlighting the reasons behind her decision to join the platform. Kangana said that there was a lot of pressure on her to join social media but she stayed away as she felt she has a good connection with her supporters. ‘Simran’ went on to add that she changed her mind in light following the untimely death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput as people united on social media to demand ‘justice’ for the Kai Po Che star.

Kangana also said that she hoped her decision to join Twitter would strengthen her association with fans.

“This year, however, I noticed the power of social media and have seen how the entire world came together to fight for Sushant. I am hopeful that if we all get together, we can raise our voice and initiate reforms. That is the reason I joined Twitter and I am excited about my journey ahead. I want your continued help and association. I am looking forward to this amazing journey where there are so many amazing people. Thank you for this opportunity,” said Kangana.

On the work front, Kangana will next soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Thalaivi that revolves around the personal and professional life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. The film, helmed by noted director AL Vijay, has a strong cast that includes Arvind Swami (as MGR) Prakash Raj (as M Karunanidhi) and Bhagyashree. It is slated to hit screens in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

Kangana also has Razneesh Ghai’s Dhaakad in her kitty.