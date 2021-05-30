Kangana Ranaut's bodyguard arrested from Karnataka

Kangana Ranaut's bodyguard arrested on charges of cheating a woman

Kangana's bodyguard has been arrested from his native village in Karnataka

PTI
PTI, Mandya,
  • May 30 2021, 14:52 ist
  • updated: May 30 2021, 15:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut's bodyguard has been arrested from his native village in Karnataka on charges of allegedly cheating a woman in Mumbai on the promise of marrying her, police said.

"A team of Mumbai police came here yesterday (Saturday) and arrested Kumar Hegde from Heggadahalli in Mandya," a police officer told PTI.

He said Hegde allegedly entered into a relationship with the woman after promising to marry her. However, he fled Mumbai and started living in Heggadahalli, his native village, the officer said

