Kangana Ranaut's bodyguard arrested on charges of cheating a woman

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut's bodyguard has been arrested from his native village in Karnataka on charges of allegedly cheating a woman in Mumbai on the promise of marrying her, police said.
"A team of Mumbai police came here yesterday (Saturday) and arrested Kumar Hegde from Heggadahalli in Mandya," a police officer told PTI.
He said Hegde allegedly entered into a relationship with the woman after promising to marry her. However, he fled Mumbai and started living in Heggadahalli, his native village, the officer said
