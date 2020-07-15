Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja, wife Prerna test positive for Covid-19

Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja, on Wednesday (July 15), took to Twitter to confirm that he has tested positive for Covid-19. The ‘Action Prince’ also revealed that his wife Prerna too has tested positive for the virus and added that both of them have been hospitalised despite experiencing mild symptoms. The star urged those in his ‘close proximity’ to take precautions and reach out to the medical authorities.

“My wife and I have both been tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and hence chosen to get ourselves hospitalised. I’m sure we’ll be back all fine! All those who were in close proximity with us please get yourselves tested and remain safe,” (sic) he tweeted

The Covid-19 outbreak has brought the film industry to a standstill as the release dates of quite a few big-ticket movies have been pushed back to protect the health of the public. F9, Sooryavanshi, Radhe and Vijay’s Master are some moves that failed to keep their date with the audience. The shoots of films like Jersey and Chiranjeevi’s Acharya were put on hold to avoid large gatherings. Actors such as Bollywood ‘Megastar’ Amitabh Bachchan, Sumalatha, Kiran Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Coming back to Dhruva, he is going through a difficult phase in his personal life. His brother and noted actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away last month much to the shock of his near and dear ones. On the work front, the star impressed fans with his work in the well-received Bharjari (2017), co-starring Rachita Ram and Haripriya.

He will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Pogaru that features him in a new avatar. The film, which features the ‘Kodava Beauty’ Rashmika as the leading lady, has created a great deal of buzz among fans. One is likely to get clarity on the release date once theatres reopen and things return to normal.