Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja passes away

Promising Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja died of heart attack in Bengaluru on Sunday. He was 39.

The actor complained of severe chest pain and respiratory problems on Saturday. He was immediately rushed to Sagar hospital in Jayanagar, according to sources.

It is said that he suffered heart attack. Doctors attempted to revive him, but the efforts failed.

Chiranjeevi Sarja, the relative of mutlilingual South Indian actor, Arjun Sarja, had married Meghana Raj, the daughter of Prameela Joshai and Sundar Raj in 2018. He acted in 22 films. His throat swab sample have been sent for testing, added the sources.

He had started his career with Vayuputra in 2009. Shivarjuna, which was his last film, had released days before lockdown was imposed.