Karan Johar casts newcomer Lakshya in 'Dostana 2'

Filmmaker Karan Johar is set to launch newcomer Lakshya in Bollywood with his upcoming production "Dostana 2".

Lakshya joins Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor in the much-awaited sequel to 2008 blockbuster "Dostana".

The actor has inked a four-film contract with Karan's Dharma Productions, which includes movies and digital projects.

Before bagging the film, Lakshya, who has previously appeared in TV shows, went through a rigorous selection process which included auditions and photoshoots.

"We believe in introducing new talent to the film fraternity. We are proud to have introduced over 20 first-time filmmakers and seven actors in the recent past. We are excited to introduce Lakshya, the newest addition to the family," filmmaker Karan Johar said.

"We will be introducing him in 'Dostana 2'. He was chosen after a series of meticulous auditions and test shoots. We are thrilled to engulf him in our creative world and look forward to creating celluloid magic together," Karan said in a statement.

"Dostana 2" also launches another face in the industry, Collin D'Cunha, who is making his directorial debut with the project.

The first film, directed by Tarun Mansukhani and featuring Abhishek Bachchan, John Abraham and Priyanka Chopra in the lead, was a major box office and critical success for the producer.

The story follows two men who pretend to be gay to share an apartment with a girl with whom they eventually fall in love.