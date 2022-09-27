Karan Johar shares his embarrassment at being left out of weddings

KJo shares embarrassment at being left out of weddings

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Sep 27 2022, 15:59 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2022, 15:59 ist
Karan Johar. Credit: AFP Photo

Filmmaker Karan Johar on his popular talk show 'Koffee With Karan' Season 7 shared about not being invited to celebrity weddings.

The thirteenth episode of the show will feature Tanmay Bhatt, Danish Sait, Kusha Kapila and Niharika NM, who will be seen quizzing Karan.

Having repeatedly expressed that he hates being left out of weddings, Karan finally opens up about the peer pressure of missing one.

"When Vicky and Katrina were getting married, it became very embarrassing for me. It got to a point where people were like you did not tell us about them, you are at the wedding and still not telling us etc! It got very embarrassing to admit that I had not been invited."

"Then after the wedding came the sympathies and doubts. People were like why weren't you invited? Is everything ok between you guys?" said the host.

As guest lists in Bollywood weddings become increasingly short, for those left out, solace can be found in finding out others who did not make it to the list.

"When I got to know that Anurag Kashyap had also not been invited to Vicky-Kat's wedding, I did find a little peace."

Koffee with Karan Season 7 airs on Disney+ Hotstar.

Karan Johar
Hotstar
Entertainment News
Koffee with Karan

