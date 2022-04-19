'KGF 2' Hindi box office collection day 5: Yash-starrer enters Rs 200-crore club on first Monday

The Sandalwood biggie KGF 2, which hit the screens on April 14, collected nearly Rs 194 crore (net) at the Hindi box office during its extended weekend to emerge as a gamechanger for Sandalwood. The movie floored the mass audience with its action sequences and paisa vasool dialogues, which helped it emerge as phenomena. So, was the film able to keep the momentum going on its first Monday (April 19)? Here's the detailed report.

Passes 'Monday Test' with flying colours

KGF 2 remained nearly unstoppable on its fifth day as most theatres witnessed good occupancy especially towards the evening, which helped it enter the Rs 200-crore club. The flick's collection is likely to be between Rs 25 crore and Rs 30 crore, according to initial estimates. This figure will, either way, be more than the day 1 collections of several big-ticket Hindi movies such as Gangubai Kathiawadi and Antim.

Deep dive

The film continued to be the darling of the mass audience as fans flocked to theatres to watch 'Rocky Bhai' in action. It put up equally good numbers in the multiplex circuit where it received strong support from the 'Gen Y' crowd. The film faced virtually no competition in the Hindi market as Raw, starring Vijay, ended up being a disaster. The fact that KGF 2 features Sanjay Dutt as the antagonist Adheera made it a bigger attraction than its first part.

About KGF 2

KGF 2, a sequel to the 2018 hit KGF, is an actioner that revolves around the showdown between the protagonist and his deadly foes. Dutt's Adheera serves as the main villain while Raveena Tandon essays the role of a no-nonsense prime minister. The cast includes Rao Ramesh, Prakash Raj and Srinidhi Shetty. Anant Nag, who played the key role in the first part, chose not to be part of the second part of the franchise.

The road ahead...

KGF 2 is set to register solid numbers on Tuesday as the word of mouth is phenomenally impressive, Jersey, slated to hit the screens on April 22, may affect its collection in select urban markets if the content lives up to expectations. The Shahid Kapoor-starrer, however, is unlikely to affect it in mass markets as it caters to a family audience. It will face its first major challenge when Runway 34 and Heropanti 2 arrive in theatres on April 29.

