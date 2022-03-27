'KGF Chapter 2' trailer: Yash-starrer promises to be a treat for the mass audience

Hombale Films, one of Kannada cinema's biggest banners, on Sunday unveiled the trailer of its latest pan-India movie KGF Chapter 2 much to the delight of Yash fans. It features him as the fearless 'Rocky' and has pretty much everything-- right from dialoguebaazi to fight scenes--that one expects from a massy actioner. The video suggests that this will be a high-octane big-screen spectacle that revolves around what happens when the protagonist takes on a dangerous foe.

KGF Chapter 2 is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster KGF, widely regarded as a gamechanger for Kannada cinema. It has been directed by Prashanth Neel, who helmed the first part. The flick is touted to be 'bigger and better' than the prequel, a clear indication that the stakes are pretty high this time around. The movie marks Sanjay Dutt's Sandalwood debut, which has piqued the curiosity of fans. 'Baba' emerged as a force to reckon with in Bollywood when he played grey characters in films such as Khal Nayak and Vaastav.

The buzz is that this character is more intense than anything he has done in the past. KGF Chapter 2 marks Raveena Tandon's return to Sandalwood after a long hiatus. The Mohra star was seen alongside 'Real Star' Upendra in the 1999 release Upendra, which enjoys a cult following. The general feeling is that this may prove to be a good comeback vehicle for her. The cast includes Prakash Raj, Srinithi Shetty and Rao Ramesh. Its music has been composed by Ravi Basur, who received praise for his work on the Salman Khan-starrer Antim. The first single, titled Toofan, has already become the talk of the town.

KGF Chapter 2 comes at a time when several films shot in South Indian languages have found success in the Hindi belt. The Prabhas-fronted Baahubali saga is considered to be the project that started the trend. KGF did well in North India despite releasing alongside Shah Rukh Khan's Zero. Similarly, Pushpa emerged as a sensational blockbuster in nearly all markets as the content catered to the masses. It remains to be seen whether KGF Chapter 2 keeps the trend going when it hits the screens on April 14.

