'Toofan': First song from Yash's 'KGF Chapter 2' is a treat for fans

Actor Yash on Monday unveiled the latest song from his upcoming pan-India movie KGF Chapter 2, giving fans a reason to rejoice. The track, titled Toofan, is a 'massy' affair that builds an aura around the protagonist 'Rocky Bhai' by highlighting his virtues.
Here comes #Toofan 🌪️
Kannada: https://t.co/hwLeUampWF
Telugu: https://t.co/BIjG1e5Xs2
Tamil: https://t.co/jpoe5oyH0B
Malayalam: https://t.co/yDxjcFZD8B#KGFChapter2 @Thenameisyash @prashanth_neel@VKiragandur @hombalefilms @HombaleGroup@RaviBasrur @bhuvangowda84 @LahariMusic pic.twitter.com/DA8IHqbYsQ
— Yash (@TheNameIsYash) March 21, 2022
