First song from Yash's 'KGF 2' is a treat for fans

'Toofan': First song from Yash's 'KGF Chapter 2' is a treat for fans

The song has been composed by Ravi Basur

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 21 2022, 11:34 ist
  • updated: Mar 21 2022, 11:41 ist
The official poster of 'KGF Chapter 2'. Credit: Twitter/@TheNameIsYash

Actor Yash on Monday unveiled the latest song from his upcoming pan-India movie KGF Chapter 2, giving fans a reason to rejoice. The track, titled Toofan, is a 'massy' affair that builds an aura around the protagonist 'Rocky Bhai' by highlighting his virtues. 

More to follow...

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

kgf chapter 2
Yash
Sandalwood
Entertainment News
DH Entertainment
kannada actors

What's Brewing

UN weighs listing Great Barrier Reef as 'in danger'

UN weighs listing Great Barrier Reef as 'in danger'

Kattimani's heroics help Hyd clinch maiden ISL title

Kattimani's heroics help Hyd clinch maiden ISL title

DH Toon | Hunting for job? Head to Lord Macaulay's tomb

DH Toon | Hunting for job? Head to Lord Macaulay's tomb

BBMP turns footpath encroacher in Indiranagar

BBMP turns footpath encroacher in Indiranagar

70% of DST grants go to 7 states including Karnataka

70% of DST grants go to 7 states including Karnataka

'Living a dream': Rojas makes triple jump world record

'Living a dream': Rojas makes triple jump world record

'CODA' gains Oscar momentum with top prize at PGA

'CODA' gains Oscar momentum with top prize at PGA

Surrogate babies born in basement wait out Ukraine war

Surrogate babies born in basement wait out Ukraine war

Hong Kong to review Covid-19 curbs as case spike eases

Hong Kong to review Covid-19 curbs as case spike eases

 