KGF star Yash poses with F1 champion Lewis Hamilton

KGF star Yash poses with F1 champion Lewis Hamilton

The photograph also features 'Resident Evil' actress Ella Balinska

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Oct 09 2022, 13:26 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2022, 15:53 ist
Yash and Lewis Hamilton seen together. Credit: Instagram/@ryan_pettijohn

KGF star Yash, who is fondly called by his character's name Rocky bhai from the film, met the F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton and even posed for a picture, which has gone viral on social media.

A photograph on social media is doing the rounds, where the two personalities are seen. It also features Resident Evil actress Ella Balinska.

Also Read: Hindi version of Kannada film 'Kantara' to release on October 14

Yash earlier shared a clip from a shooting range.

"There is always a way to reach the target, the challenge is to spot it!! Thank you my man @jjlocoperry, what a fantastic day!! Next time it's gotta be Kalashnikov !!," he wrote as the caption.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the second installment of the KGF franchise, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kannada cinema
Yash
Lewis Hamilton
Entertainment News
KGF
F1

What's Brewing

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

Manipur village tries to keep salt cake culture alive

Minecraft star Dream meets fans for first time

Minecraft star Dream meets fans for first time

Anatomy meets art

Anatomy meets art

It’s magic mate, straight from Australia!

It’s magic mate, straight from Australia!

Tracing Thai war history in Kanchanaburi

Tracing Thai war history in Kanchanaburi

Are the kids alright?

Are the kids alright?

 