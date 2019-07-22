'Khandaani Shafakhana' gets U/A certificate from CBFC

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has given Sonakshi Sinha-starrer "Khandaani Shafakhana" a U/A certificate with no cuts, producer Mrigdeep Singh Lamba said on Monday.

The film, directed by Shilpi Das Gupta, revolves around a woman who inherits a sex clinic from her uncle.

"We got a good response from the censor board when they were watching the film. After the screening of the film, they took an extra 15 minutes to decide the certification.

"There are no cuts given. They also said it is a film that had to be seen by people so they gave us a U/A certificate," Lamba told reporters here at the trailer launch of the film.

A sexologist has apparently filed a case against the film in Delhi.

Talking about the same, co-producer Mahaveer Jain said the legal process is underway.

"That case is in the process so it would be better we don't talk about it now," he said.

The film marks the acting debut of rapper Badshah. It also stars Varun Sharma, Annu Kapoor, Kulbhushan Kharbanda and Priyanshu Jora.

Produced by Lamba, Jain and Bhushan Kumar, the film is slated to be released on August 2.