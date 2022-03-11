Lahari Films LLP to back Upendra's new movie

Lahari Films LLP, Venus Enterrtainers team up for Upendra's pan-India project

The biggie will have a unique storyline, according to the makers

IANS
IANS, Hyderabad,
  • Mar 11 2022, 17:21 ist
  • updated: Mar 11 2022, 17:28 ist
The official poster of the movie. Credit: PR Handout

Noted music label Lahari Music is foraying into film production under the banner -Lahari Films LLP, which has teamed up with Venus Enterrtainers' for acclaimed actor Upendra's next pan-India project.

The makers promise a movie with a unique storyline, which will be made in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu and Tamil languages.

G Manoharan, Chairman and Managing Director of 'Lahari Music Group' and Srikanth KP, Proprietor of 'Venus Enterrtainers' conveyed that they have been looking for an opportunity to invest in a homogenous pan-India project for a long time now.

The duo also expressed their excitement about Upendra being on board for the yet-to-be-titled movie.

Speaking on the occasion, Upendra said: "I look forward to this exciting collaboration through this pan-India film and I am sure the audience will love this thought-provoking cinematic experience. I dedicate this film to the Indian audience, who he calls 'praja prabhu' (Upendra considers his fans to be the king/majesty of his life)

Details on the upcoming pan-India movie will be out soon

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Upendra
Sandalwood
Entertainment News
Kannada cinema

What's Brewing

Teary-eyed parents greet Ukraine returnees at airport

Teary-eyed parents greet Ukraine returnees at airport

WHO frustration two years on since pandemic declaration

WHO frustration two years on since pandemic declaration

NASA opens sample taken from the Moon 50 years on

NASA opens sample taken from the Moon 50 years on

Bridging global north-south divide at Art Dubai fair

Bridging global north-south divide at Art Dubai fair

 