John Boyega game to be the next James Bond

Let's do this: John Boyega game to be the next James Bond

Boyega said he would love to collaborate with Queen, to bring out something different about the iconic fictitious spy

PTI
PTI, London,
  • Nov 18 2020, 10:45 ist
  • updated: Nov 18 2020, 10:47 ist
John Boyega. Credit: Twitter/@JohnBoyega

Star Wars alum John Boyega has shown interest in succeeding Daniel Craig as the next James Bond, provided filmmaker Steve McQueen is attached to direct the new film.

Actors including Tom Hardy, James Norton, Idris Elba and Richard Madden have often been billed as the next Bond following Craig's exit with No Time To Die, which is slated to be released in April 2021.

Now Boyega said he would love to collaborate with Queen, the creator of his anthology series Small Axe, to bring out "something different" about the iconic fictitious spy.

"Ooh! Hey listen, Steve McQueen directing, let's do this!

"We could show them something different. We still bring this sophistication. You know, James Bond has to be James Bond. But we could do something with that," the 28-year-old actor told MTV News.

His response comes after his Small Axe co-star Letitia Wright tipped him as a potential Agent 007. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

John Boyega
Star Wars
James Bond

What's Brewing

Will small rockets finally lift off?

Will small rockets finally lift off?

Covid-19: Can surgical masks be reused?

Covid-19: Can surgical masks be reused?

In a rush, China risks using unproven Covid-19 vaccines

In a rush, China risks using unproven Covid-19 vaccines

DH Toon | Nitish waves magic wand, a 19-lakh-job spell

DH Toon | Nitish waves magic wand, a 19-lakh-job spell

More female morticians in South Korea as taboo fades

More female morticians in South Korea as taboo fades

Greenland's glaciers likely to melt faster than feared

Greenland's glaciers likely to melt faster than feared

Birthday special: Nayanthara movies to look forward to

Birthday special: Nayanthara movies to look forward to

Lost dog's journey across the Canadian border and back

Lost dog's journey across the Canadian border and back

I find Manmohan Singh to be scrupulously honest: Obama

I find Manmohan Singh to be scrupulously honest: Obama

The radical Kannada art cinema of the 1970s

The radical Kannada art cinema of the 1970s

 