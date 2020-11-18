Let's do this: John Boyega game to be the next James Bond

Star Wars alum John Boyega has shown interest in succeeding Daniel Craig as the next James Bond, provided filmmaker Steve McQueen is attached to direct the new film.

Actors including Tom Hardy, James Norton, Idris Elba and Richard Madden have often been billed as the next Bond following Craig's exit with No Time To Die, which is slated to be released in April 2021.

Now Boyega said he would love to collaborate with Queen, the creator of his anthology series Small Axe, to bring out "something different" about the iconic fictitious spy.

"Ooh! Hey listen, Steve McQueen directing, let's do this!

"We could show them something different. We still bring this sophistication. You know, James Bond has to be James Bond. But we could do something with that," the 28-year-old actor told MTV News.

His response comes after his Small Axe co-star Letitia Wright tipped him as a potential Agent 007.