Lisa Kudrow to play lead in Apple series 'Time Bandits'

The fantasy film follows the time-travelling adventures of an 11-year-old history buff named Kevin who, one night, stumbles on six dwarfs

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Sep 29 2022, 14:17 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2022, 14:17 ist
Lisa Kudrow. Credit: Instagram/@lisakudrow

Actor Lisa Kudrow has been roped in to play the lead role in Apple series Time Bandits.

The show, co-written, directed and executive produced by Taika Waititi, is based on 1981's Terry Gilliam-directed movie of the same name.

The fantasy film follows the time-travelling adventures of an 11-year-old history buff named Kevin who, one night, stumbles on six dwarfs who emerge from his closet.

According to entertainment website Deadline, the upcoming show also feature actors Kal-El Tuck, Charlyne Yi, Tadhg Murphy, Roger Jean Nsengiyumva, Rune Temte, Kiera Thompson and Rachel House.

Waititi is directing the first two episodes.

The 10-episode series is co-produced by Paramount Television Studios, Anonymous Content’s AC Studios and MRC Television.

It’s described as a "comedic journey through time and space with a ragtag group of thieves and their newest recruit: an eleven-year-old history nerd."

Time Bandits has been in development at Apple since 2019.

