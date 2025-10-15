Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US-India expert who advised US administrations arrested over secret documents

Tellis is also a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a Washington think tank.
Last Updated : 15 October 2025, 17:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 October 2025, 17:19 IST
World newsUSIndia

Follow us on :

Follow Us