Neetu remembers Rishi Kapoor on death anniversary

Losing a partner of 45 years was difficult: Neetu on Rishi Kapoor's death anniversary

'Chintuji' died on this day in 2020 after a long battle with cancer

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Apr 30 2022, 13:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2022, 13:13 ist
Actor Rishi Kapoor in 2015. Credit: AFP File Photo

 Losing a partner of 45 years was "difficult and painful", said Neetu Kapoor as she paid tributes to her late actor husband Rishi Kapoor on his second death anniversary.

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020 at the age of 69 after a battle with cancer.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Neetu Kapoor said following her husband's demise she found solace in work.

“Today is two years since Rishi ji left us … loosing a partner of 45 years was difficult and painful at that time the only way to heal my heart was to keep myself mentally occupied. Movie and television helped me achieve that.

"Rishiji will always be remembered and will stay in everyone’s heart forever,” she wrote alongside a video clip of a woman paying tribute to Rishi Kapoor on dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors  where she features as one of the judges.

Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahini also shared a throwback photo of her with father Rishi Kapoor and simply captioned it as “Papa” with a heart emoji.

Neetu Kapor will next be seen in Dharma Productions-backed' Jug Jug Jeeyo. The film, directed by Raj Mehta, also features actors Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rishi Kapoor
Entertainment News
bollywood
Neetu Kapoor

Related videos

What's Brewing

How domestic help's frustration revealed Dube's talent

How domestic help's frustration revealed Dube's talent

Under the canopy: Bengaluru's green cover

Under the canopy: Bengaluru's green cover

Hand-poked tattoos are in

Hand-poked tattoos are in

Ready, teddy, splurge

Ready, teddy, splurge

DH Toon | Politics over India's power crisis

DH Toon | Politics over India's power crisis

Whackyverse | Musk's money so funny

Whackyverse | Musk's money so funny

Mango Mela returns to Lalbagh after two-year gap

Mango Mela returns to Lalbagh after two-year gap

Pasoori: Everyone loves a little angst

Pasoori: Everyone loves a little angst

How to keep your house cooler

How to keep your house cooler

50 years on, space still 'excites' Apollo 16 moonwalker

50 years on, space still 'excites' Apollo 16 moonwalker

 