Losing a partner of 45 years was difficult: Neetu on Rishi Kapoor's death anniversary

Losing a partner of 45 years was "difficult and painful", said Neetu Kapoor as she paid tributes to her late actor husband Rishi Kapoor on his second death anniversary.

Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020 at the age of 69 after a battle with cancer.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, Neetu Kapoor said following her husband's demise she found solace in work.

“Today is two years since Rishi ji left us … loosing a partner of 45 years was difficult and painful at that time the only way to heal my heart was to keep myself mentally occupied. Movie and television helped me achieve that.

"Rishiji will always be remembered and will stay in everyone’s heart forever,” she wrote alongside a video clip of a woman paying tribute to Rishi Kapoor on dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors where she features as one of the judges.

Daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahini also shared a throwback photo of her with father Rishi Kapoor and simply captioned it as “Papa” with a heart emoji.

Neetu Kapor will next be seen in Dharma Productions-backed' Jug Jug Jeeyo. The film, directed by Raj Mehta, also features actors Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Kiara