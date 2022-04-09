M Balayya death: A look at the veteran actor-writer's contribution to Telugu cinema

Veteran actor-writer M Balayya died on Saturday in Hyderabad, leaving fans heartbroken. He was 94. The celebrated artist, born in the Guntur district in 1930, studied Engineering in Guindy before developing an interest in theatre. He subsequently honed his skills and began his acting career with the 1958 release Ethuku Pai Ethu, directed by his mentor Tapi Chanakya.

Balayya found a foothold in the industry with his work in films such as Parvati Kalyanam, and Bhagyadevata, He also received praise for his work in Kumkumarekha.

Balayya acted alongside Sr NTR in films such as Lakshmi Kataksham, Bobbili Yuddham, and Vivaha Bandham. He acted with ANR in two films-- Parvati Kalyanam and Chenchu Lakshmi. He remained an important part of the industry in the 70s and 80s with his work in movies such as Alluri Seetharama Raju, Bhakta Kannappa and Tandra Paparayudu.

The actor essayed a key role in the 1977 mythological drama Kurukshetram , which was released alongside Sr NTR's magnum opus Daana Veera Soora Karna. His notable films from the 90s include Ram Gopal Varma's cult political-thriller Gaayam, the Ali-starrer Yamaleela and the romantic drama Pelli Sandadi.

Balayya was credited as the writer for Chellili Kapuram, a film based on his play Nalupu Telupu. He went on to pen films like Neramu Siksha, Chuttalunnaru Jagratha and Pasupu Tadu. He wielded the microphone and wrote the screenplay for the 1981 movie Oorukichchina Maata, starring 'Megastar' Chiranjeevi and Madhavi. The Amrutha Films-backed movie emerged as a critical success, winning two Nandi Awards.

Oorukichchina Maata was remade in Tamil as Oorum Uravum with the legendary Sivaji Ganesan in the lead, which helped it attain cult status. His credits as producer include Chelleli Kapuram, Neramu Siksha, Annadammula Katha, the previously-mentioned Oorukichchina Maata and Krishna's Kirayi Alludu. Balayya was awarded the Raghupathi Venkaiah Award in 2012,

Popular names from Tollywood took to mourn his demise. Here are some of the tweets.

Actor, MLA #NandamuriBalakrishna expressed his deepest condolences on the sudden demise of Veteran actor Shri #Balayya garu. pic.twitter.com/zdmHeBA143 — VamsiShekar ON DUTY (@UrsVamsiShekar) April 9, 2022

Legendary Senior Actor,Writer,

Producer,Director,Raghupathi VenkaiahAwardee Sri M.Balayya garu is no more.#OmShanti 🙏🏻

I respect his writing works

ChelliliKapuram,NeramuSiksha

ChuttalunnaruJagratha films.

He acted in 300+ movies.His role in #AlluriSeethaRamaRaju is unforgettable. pic.twitter.com/ugjmjVPt0m — Gopi Mohan (@Gopimohan) April 9, 2022

His death is a major loss for the Telugu film industry as it marks the end of an era