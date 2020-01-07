Madras HC bars 'Darbar' Malayasia release: Reports

Malaysia-based entertainment company DMY Creations SDN BHD had filed a suit against Darbar producer Lyca Productions in the Madras High Court a few days ago, claiming that the banner owed them nearly Rs 23 crore. It also demanded a stay on the Malaysia release of Darbar.

Lyca dismissed the allegations and said that the company owed them Rs 1.59 crore for distributing their films 2.0, Maari, Vantha Rajavathan Varuven and Vada Chennai.

According to reports, the Madras High Court has now issued an injunction against the film's release in Malaysia and asked the banner to provide a bank guarantee. This is a developing situation and it remains to be seen what happens next.

Rajinikanth has a strong fan following in Malaysia and Darbar is expected to do well in the market. If the actioner fails to keep its date with the audience, its worldwide collections are likely to be affected.

Darbar is directed by mass director AR Murugadoss and features 'Superstar' in the role of a deadly police officer. The cast includes Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Sunil Shetty and Prateik Babbar.

Darbar is slated to hit screens this Thursday (Jan. 9, 2020).