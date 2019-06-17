Mani Ratnam back to work after 'routine' check-up

Director Mani Ratnam underwent a routine health check-up at a corporate hospital here and is back to work, his publicist said Monday.

The clarification from the director's office comes amidst reports in a section of media that he had been admitted to the hospital with suspected cardiac issues.

The hospital also said the National Award winning director had visited them for a routine check-up.

"After a routine check-up Mani Ratnam sir (is) back to the office today with his routine work... All is well," his publicist Nikkil wrote on Twitter.

Ratnam had suffered a heart attack some years ago.

The director is currently busy with the pre-production of his latest venture "Ponniyin Selvan", based on the epic Tamil novel.