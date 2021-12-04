'Marakkar' 2 days box office collection: Mohanlal-starrer reigns supreme

Mohanlal's latest release Marakkar opened to a phenomenal response in Kerala on December 2, grossing Rs 6.92 crore on the opening day. The film stayed strong on December 3 with most shows witnessing impressive occupancy. As per initial estimates, the day 2 collection is likely to be around Rs 7 crore.

If this is indeed the case, its total will stand at around Rs 14 crore. Marakkkar recorded the best opening of the year, beating Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup-- which grossed Rs 4.75 crore last month. It, however, failed to beat Lalettan's 2018 release Odiyan, which opened at Rs Rs 7.22 crore.

Marakkar has, either way, emerged as the top choice of the Kerala audience. The film faced virtually no competition in the state as it is the only major Malayalam release of the week. Kurup didn't pose much of a threat to it as it has been in theatres for a while. The big Hindi release Tadap too didn't affect its performance too much as it features debutant Ahan Shetty in the lead and lacks star power.

Marakkar has received negative to mixed reviews. While Mohanlal has been praised for his sincere performance, the bland screenplay and mediocre production values have left a lot to be desired. The word of mouth is not too impressive, which may take a toll on its performance once the initial buzz fades.

Marakkar, directed by Priyadarshan, is a period drama that revolves around the life of a fearless Naval admiral. It has been shot on an impressive budget and caters to those familiar with Kerala's history. It has a stellar cast that includes Manju Warrier, Kalyani Priyadarshan, 'Action King' Arjun Sarja and Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty.

With Marakkar in theatres, Mohanlal is set to turn his attention to his upcoming movies. The 'Complete Actor' has Aaraattu, co-starring Shraddha Srinath, and the Prithviraj-helmed Bro Daddy in his kitty. He is also set to turn director with the fantasy drama Barroz.