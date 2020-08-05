‘Master’ heroine Malavika Mohanan opens up on working with Vijay, Rajinikanth

Malavika opens up on working with Vijay, Rajinikanth

Actress Malavika Mohanan, who acted alongside Rajinikanth in the Pongal sensation Petta, will soon be seen in the Vijay starrer Master, one of the biggest movies of the year. During a recent Twitter chat with fans, the young star revealed that she feels ‘grateful’ about working alongside Kollywood’s biggest mass heroes in the first two Tamil movies of her career. She added that she has good memories of shooting for Petta and Master.

“I feel so grateful to have gotten the chance to work with such icons and that too in my first 2 films in the Tamil industry!  I have such amazing memories of working on #petta and #master,” (sic) she tweeted.

Malavika further praised Vijay, calling him a ‘humble’ and ‘approachable person.

Master, directed by Lokesh Kangaraj, is a thriller that features ‘Thalapathy’ in a stylish new avatar. The buzz is that it has the potential to elevate the Mersal hero’s stardom to the next level. The film reportedly has a thrilling chase sequence, which might click with a section of the audience. The cast includes Vishwaroopam actress Andrea Jeremiah and Vijay Sethupathi.

Lokesh gave a strong proof of his abilities when he helmed the Karthi starrer Kaithi, which did well at the box office despite facing stiff competition from Atlee’s Bigil. It remains to be seen whether Master establishes him as a ‘star filmmaker’.

The biggie was originally supposed to hit screens in April but that did not happen due to the Covid-19 pandemic. A few websites had recently claimed that the film will release directly on an OTT platform, skipping the theatrical route. The team, however, soon dismissed the rumours and made it clear that Master has been designed for a big-screen experience. Fans are likely to get clarity on the release date once the coronavirus situation improves.

