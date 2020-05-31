Mohanlal says ‘Drishyam 2’ has a gripping screenplay

Mollywood star Mohanlal will soon be beginning work on the eagerly-awaited Drishyam 2, directed by Jeethu Joseph, and this has created a fair deal of buzz among a vast section of the audience. During a recent interaction with Manorama, ‘Lalettan’ said that the film will be a gripping affair and answer the questions left unanswered in the first part.

Jeethu joseph and Mohanlal were supposed to team up for the much-hyped Ram, featuring ‘South Queen’ Trisha as the leading lady. This, however, did not happen due to the coronavirus pandemic, which brought the film fraternity to a standstill. The director worked on the script for Drishyam 2 after the unexpected setback, much to the surprise of movie buffs. It is a relatively small film and will be shot in rural Kerala.

Drishyam, which hit the screens in 2013, revolved around common man who goes to great lengths to protect his family from an unexpected problem. The film emerged as a runaway hit and received rave reviews from all corners. The thriller was subsequently remade in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada. Many feel that the sequel has the potential to be a bigger hit than the first part.

Coming back to Mohanlal, he is awaiting the release of Marakkar that is one of the most ambitious movies of the recent times. The Priyadarshan-helmed biggie features the ‘Complete Actor’ in a new avatar that has piqued curiosity. The cast includes Manju Warrier, Suniel Shetty, ‘Action King’ Arjun, Keerthy Suresh and Pranav Mohanlal. One is likely to get clarity on its release date once the COVID-19 situation improves and things return to normal.

