Most tweeted about Hindi movies of 2020: Sushant Singh Rajput's 'Dil Bechara' tops the list

The social media platform Twitter has revealed the 'Most tweeted about Hindi movies of 2020' much to the delight of the fans. Here is a look at the films that made it to the elite list.

Dil Bechara

The Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer released on Disney+ Hotstar a month after the actor's death, emerging as a 'digital blockbuster'. The romantic-drama was an adaptation of the popular novel 'The Fault in Our Stars' and featured debutante Sanjana Sanghi as the leading lady. The film, revolving around the bond between two terminally-ill friends, received rave reviews for its effective presentation.

Chhapaak

The Meghna Gulzar-directed movie featured Deepika Padukone in the role of an acid-attack survivor and impressed fans with its hard-hitting storyline. The film landed in a controversy when the Piku star showed solidarity with Jawaharlal Nehru University students following violence on the campus. A section of the Twitterverse used the hashtag 'boycott Chhapaak ' to target the film.

Tanhaji

The Ajay Devgn-starrer, which hit the screens alongside Chhapaak in January, opened to a thunderous response at the box office while receiving rave reviews from critics. The period-drama landed in controversy when actor Saif Ali Khan, who essayed a key role in the film, said there was 'no concept of India before the British' while commenting on the 'polarising' political background of the biggie.

Thappad

Thappad, starring ace actor Taapsee Pannu in the lead, gained a fair deal of attention as it had a hard-hitting storyline that took a stand against domestic violence and misogyny.

Gunjan Saxena

The Netflix movie was inspired by the life of former Indian Air Force (IAF) officer Gunjan Saxena and featured Dhadak star Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role. While the film received rave reviews, a few feathers were ruffled as the film allegedly portrayal the IAF in an 'objectionable' manner. It had an impressive supporting cast that included Angad Bedi, Pankaj Tripathi and Ayesha Raza Mishra