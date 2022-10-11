Navya Naveli pens heartfelt note for 'nana' Amitabh Bachchan

Navya pens heartfelt note for 'nana' Amitabh Bachchan

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  Oct 11 2022, 14:58 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2022, 14:59 ist
Actor Amitabh Bachchan. Credit: PTI Photo

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has shared a heartfelt note for her 'nana', who on Tuesday turned 80.

Going down memory lane, Navya took to Instagram where she shared a throwback picture from her childhood days. The black and white picture features Big B and Navya.

Alongside the image, she wrote: "Tu na thakega kabhi, tu na rukega kabhi, tu na mudega kabhi, kar shapath, kar shapath, kar shapath, Agneepath, Agneepath, Agneepath. There never has, and never will be anyone like you. Happy birthday nana."

Also Read — Amitabh Bachchan at 80: Still a delight, keeps getting better, say directors old and new

Amitabh started his career in 1969 with Saat Hindustani. He then featured in blockbusters such as Anand, Zanjeer, Kala Patthar, Coolie, Mard, Agneepath, Don and Sholay to name a few.

Now, he is gearing up for the release of Uunchai, which also stars Neena Gupta, Parineeti Chopra and Anupam Kher among many others.

