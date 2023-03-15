Netflix announces docu-film on rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh

A documentary film on the life of hip hop artist and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh is set to arrive on Netflix, the streaming platform announced on Wednesday.

Billed as a "bare-it-all docu-film", the project will see Yo Yo Honey Singh deep-dive into life and sudden disappearance at the peak of his career that startled the industry and fans, garnering intense media attention.

It will capture the rapper's personal and professional journey, with behind-the-scenes moments straight from Hirdesh Singh, better known by his stage name Yo Yo Honey Singh, himself alongside sit-downs with his family members, friends and music collaborators who have been by his side through it all.

Read | Netflix announces 'The Romantics' docu-series on Yash Chopra's legacy

Yo Yo Honey Singh said he has spoken about his personal and career issues in the media before but has never been able to "bare it all".

"I have received tremendous love from my fans, and they deserve to know the whole story.

"This Netflix docu-film will give everyone an honest and sincere account of my life, my upbringing, where I’ve been and my current journey to return stronger," said the musical artist, known for songs such as Brown Rang, Desi Kalakaar, and Lungi Dance, in a statement.

The documentary is directed by Mozez Singh and produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment, the banner that recently bagged an Oscar for The Elephant Whisperers.

Monga said she always wanted to explore Yo Yo Honey Singh's "tumultuous journey with fame" that had intrigued the entire country.

"Thankfully, Netflix has always supported and given unique, diverse local stories to a global audience, creating a space for a perfect fit for a bare-it-all, authentic docu-film like this.

"We’re excited for you to meet the man behind the country’s rap and hip-hop music, and learn about the journey that led to his clout, and the controversy that followed," the producer added.

The documentary will premiere on Netflix later this year.