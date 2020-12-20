Nolan River joins cast of M Night Shyamalan's 'Old'

Nolan River joins the cast of M Night Shyamalan's latest movie 'Old'

'Old' is touted to be thriller

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Dec 20 2020, 12:17 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2020, 12:23 ist
M Night Shyamalan is popular name in Hollywood. Credit: AFP Photo

 Newcomer Nolan River has landed a role in M Night Shyamalan's upcoming Universal thriller  Old.

According to Deadline, River is the son of actor Thomas Ian Nicholas, who is best known for his role as Kevin Myers in the American Pie franchise.

Though the details of the plot have been kept under wraps, it is rumoured that the movie might be connected with some of the other films by the director.

Shyamalan, who has written the script, will also produce the project with Ashwin Rajan for Blinding Edge Pictures and Marc Bienstock. Steven Schneider is attached as executive produce.

River joins previously announced cast members Gael Garcia Bernal, Rufus Sewell, Embeth Davidtz, Emun Elliott, Eliza Scanlen, Thomasin McKenzie, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Vicky Krieps, Abbey Lee, Nikki Amuka-Bird and Ken Leung.

River will next be seen alongside his father Nicholas in the neo-noir thriller Adverse, fronted by Mickey Rourke.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hollywood
nolan river
old movie

What's Brewing

Graffiti explodes across Covid-era New York

Graffiti explodes across Covid-era New York

The paradoxical tale of two cities

The paradoxical tale of two cities

Never thought I would see another day like that: GRV

Never thought I would see another day like that: GRV

Wuhan's closing feels like y'day: Memories of lockdown

Wuhan's closing feels like y'day: Memories of lockdown

Kodagu's lost legacy

Kodagu's lost legacy

Messi equals Pele's record of goals for a single club

Messi equals Pele's record of goals for a single club

 