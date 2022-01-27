'One Cut Two Cut' trailer: Danish in a quirky avatar

'One Cut Two Cut' trailer: Danish Sait-starrer promises to be a quirky comedy

The film will premiere on OTT on February 3

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 27 2022, 12:09 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2022, 13:48 ist
Danish Sait in 'One Cut Two Cut'. Credit: Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video on Thursday unveiled the trailer of the upcoming Kannada movie One Cut Two Cut much to the delight of Danish Sait fans. It features the comedian-turned-actor in a goofy avatar, which is a treat for movie buffs. 

More to follow...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Danish Sait
amazon prime video
Entertainment News

What's Brewing

Semifinalists at Australian Open look to make history

Semifinalists at Australian Open look to make history

Mysterious object in Milky Way 'spooks' astronomers

Mysterious object in Milky Way 'spooks' astronomers

PM Modi & his mixed record of economic management

PM Modi & his mixed record of economic management

Self-testing kits cause a rise in biowaste in Bengaluru

Self-testing kits cause a rise in biowaste in Bengaluru

When should you get a Covid test?

When should you get a Covid test?

 