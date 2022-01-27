'One Cut Two Cut' trailer: Danish Sait-starrer promises to be a quirky comedy

Amazon Prime Video on Thursday unveiled the trailer of the upcoming Kannada movie One Cut Two Cut much to the delight of Danish Sait fans. It features the comedian-turned-actor in a goofy avatar, which is a treat for movie buffs.
a peep into an simple gopi’s simple life that goes on an fun stroll 😂#OneCutTwoCutOnPrime, Feb 3.@PRK_Productions @PRKAudio @ashwinipuneet @danishsait @VamBho #PrakashBelawadi @samyuktahornad #VineethBeepKumar pic.twitter.com/qhI2xHhVnx
— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) January 27, 2022
More to follow...
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube