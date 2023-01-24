Oscar 2023 nominees in main categories

Multiverse sci-fi smash Everything Everywhere All At Once topped the list with 11 nominations

AFP
AFP, Los Angeles,
  Jan 24 2023, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2023, 22:00 ist

Here are the nominees in key categories for the 95th Academy Awards, to be handed out in Los Angeles on March 12.

Multiverse sci-fi smash Everything Everywhere All At Once topped the list with 11 nominations, followed by Irish dark comedy The Banshees of Inisherin and World War I flick All Quiet on the Western Front at nine.

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tar

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, Tar

Ruben Ostlund, Triangle of Sadness

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mescal, Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

Cate Blanchett, Tar

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Close (Belgium)

EO (Poland)

The Quiet Girl (Ireland)

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell With Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

All That Breathes

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

Fire of Love

A House Made of Splinters

Navalny

Everything Everywhere All at Once - 11

"All Quiet on the Western Front" - 9

"The Banshees of Inisherin" - 9

"Elvis" - 8

"The Fabelmans" - 7

Check out DH's latest videos

