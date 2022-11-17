Fraser to skip Globes after sexual-assault allegation

Oscar-tipped Brendan Fraser says to skip Globes after sex-assault allegation

In 2018, the actor accused former HFPA president Philip Berk of groping him at an event in 2003

AFP
AFP, Los Angeles,
  • Nov 17 2022, 19:29 ist
  • updated: Nov 17 2022, 19:29 ist
In a startling comeback, the 1990s star has raked in plaudits for his role in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale. Credit: AFP Photo

Oscar-tipped actor Brendan Fraser will not attend next year's Golden Globes ceremony, he said in an interview published Wednesday, four years after he publicly accused the former head of the awarding body of sexual assault.

In a startling comeback, the 1990s star has raked in plaudits for his role in Darren Aronofsky's The Whale.

But even if his performance as a 600-pound (250-kilogram) English professor trying to reconnect with his daughter does score him a Globes nod, he will not attend the January event.

"No, I will not participate," Fraser told GQ in an interview when asked if he would attend the awards, organized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), were he invited.

"It's because of the history that I have with them. And my mother didn't raise a hypocrite," he added.

In 2018, the actor accused former HFPA president Philip Berk of groping him at an event in 2003.

Berk denied the allegation, but acknowledged making a written apology at the time.

The HFPA, after an investigation sparked by Fraser's allegation, concluded that Berk's touching was "intended to be taken as a joke and not as a sexual advance."

One of the biggest names in Hollywood in the 1990s, Fraser starred in a string of family-friendly blockbusters as a muscle-bound hunk in films such as George of the Jungle and The Mummy, before his cinema career fell off in the late 2000s.

Check out DH's latest videos

