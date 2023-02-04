'Pathaan' raises Rs 729 crore worldwide

'Pathaan' raises Rs 729 crore worldwide

The film also features Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Feb 04 2023, 16:13 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2023, 16:13 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

Pathaan, featuring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, John Abraham, and Deepika Padukone, has earned Rs 729 crore gross worldwide in ten days.

According to Yash Raj Films (YRF), the Siddharth Anand directorial made Rs 14 crore nett in India (Hindi – Rs 13.50 crore, dubbed versions – Rs 50 lakh) taking the domestic gross collection to Rs 453 crore in ten days.

In the overseas territories, the film has raised Rs 276 crore. The total worldwide gross collection stands at Rs 729 crore.

"Pathaan becomes the all-time highest-grossing Hindi film worldwide in just 10 days!" the studio said in a press note.

The actioner follows Shah Rukh's titular Indian intelligence agent, who resurfaces to thwart a terror attack planned by mercenary group Outfit X, led by Jim (John) on the Indian capital.

The film also features Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

Pathaan is Shah Rukh's first big screen release as a lead in four years. It is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe, following Salman Khan's Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai, and War, featuring Hrithik Roshan.

Salman made a special appearance as Tiger in Pathaan.

