Pawan Kalyan to begin ‘PSPK 27’ only after wrapping up ‘Vakeel Saab’?

Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan will soon be seen in the eagerly-awaited Vakeel Saab, which is being produced by Dil Raju, and this has created a fair deal of buzz among fans. The film features ‘Power Star’ in a stylish new avatar and has the potential to help him bounce back from the Agnyaathavaasi debacle. The Vakeel Saab initially planned to wrap up the movie in one go but this did not happen as the central government ordered a 21-day lockdown, which was recently extended to May 3, to control the coronavirus outbreak

This led to speculation of PK potentially turning his attention to PSPK 27, helmed by Krish, after the lockdown. However, according to Deccan Chronicle, the Gopala Gopala hero has promised Dil Raju that he will take up new projects only after wrapping up Vakeel Saab.

The Sriram Venu-helmed movie is a remake of the Bollywood hit Pink and features Pawan Kalyan in the role of an accomplished lawyer. The flick deals with the importance of consent and highlights that ‘no means no’. The buzz is that Vakeel Saab will be similar to the Tamil remake of the Amitabh Bachchan starrer (Nerkonda Paarvai) and have a few action/mass sequences. Some time ago, it was rumoured that Shruti Haasan would be a part of the biggie but the Race Gurram actress recently clarified that she is not a part of the film. One is likely to get clarity on the release date of the movkie once the COVID-19 situation improves.

Coming to the above-mentioned PSPK 27, it is a period-drama that features PK in the role of a warrior and has a Kohinoor connection. Many feel that the magnum opus will be a game-changer for the Jana Sena chief and help him explore his abilities as an actor.

