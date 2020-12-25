Phoebe Waller-Bridge to be surprise celebrity guest in Harry Styles' new music video

Phoebe to be surprise guest in Styles' new music video

The teaser for the song Treat People With Kindness, from Styles' Watermelon Sugar album, was leaked on Vevo's Twitter account on Thursday

  Dec 25 2020
  updated: Dec 25 2020
Actor Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

 British singer Harry Styles has roped in Fleabag star Phoebe Waller-Bridge as a special guest for his upcoming music video.

The teaser for the song Treat People With Kindness, from Styles' Watermelon Sugar album, was leaked on Vevo's Twitter account on Thursday, leaving the fans of the pop star and Emmy-winning actor-writer craving for the full video.

The 24-second-long black-and-white clip features Styles, wearing a rhinestone-covered tuxedo, as he serenades Waller-Bridge, dressed in a white suit, sitting at the table in a nightclub.

There is no news on when the official teaser or the full-length video of the song will come out, but admirers of both the artistes took to social media to express their excitement on the collaboration.

"So you’re telling me Harry Styles is realising Treat People With Kindness music video starring him and Phoebe Waller-Bridge! I’ll take it. What a wonderful Christmas gift," a Twitter user wrote.

"Phoebe waller bridge is in harry styles's treat people with kindness music video. somebody has to be kidding me, cuz if there's someone I love as much as I love harry it's her. this is the best Christmas present i could have asked for," another user wrote on the micro-blogging site.

"What! A TPWK mv with Phoebe Waller Bridge! Is this a dream?" a tweet read. 

